1 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $139,900

One floor living available now! Schedule your personalized tour for this spacious one bedroom, one bath single family home on a quiet street, convenient location. You will love this giant two car garage with large workshop on a nice big corner lot. Well maintained home with large kitchen and dining. Features incredible sun porch. Extra space for office, nursery, crafter that is also access to the unfinished attic for your next project. Make this your new home, it's ready and waiting for you!