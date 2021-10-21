 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $99,900

Here is your chance to build some sweat equity. Repairs needed are mostly cosmetic. Recent updates include forced air gas furnace 2019, water heater 2019, insulation 2019, refrigerator 2019. Roof and windows approx 10 years old. Deck 2020. Selling "as is". Nice location on a dead end road.

