1 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $150,000

Here is your chance to have your own property on the Chippewa River! This property offers beautiful River views with an updated home. Outside you have 356 ft of frontage to enjoy, along with deck off the house or a concrete patio off garage with a 6 1/2 foot over hang all designed to take in the sights. The steel roof was installed in 2020 and the vinyl side in 2019. Inside there are also many updates including kitchen countertops and sink, new appliances, Oak cabinetry, electrical panel and wiring, furnace, pressure tank, well pump, water heater, and windows. Large windows in the sitting area give you great views to enjoy your family time and provide a lot of natural light. There is additional storage available above the kitchen and bathroom.