1 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $120,000

A hard-to-find affordable home in Eau Claire! Rooms are large for the age of the home. Bonus room currently being used as an office. Built-in cabinet in living room. Newer appliances. Back porch converted to a mud room with storage. New roof, gutters, some double hung windows installed 10 yrs ago. Metal roof on the detached garage. Needs some minor repairs- may not qualify for some financing.

