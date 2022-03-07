Charming country home located on a quiet town road sports 1 large master bedroom, 1 full bath and situated on a private 2.4 acre setting. New roof in 2012, water heater in 2020, furnace 2010, windows 2002, re-insulated in 2013 and new 200 amp panel per seller. Newer detached 2 stall garage, central air and many more updates. Attic access is through bedroom closet and LP tank is rented. Title policy will state possible garage encroachment over the south property line from 5432 Evergreen Rd. Seller is Trustee and never lived in the house so there is no condition report. Home being sold as is.
1 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $135,000
