 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $135,000

1 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $135,000

Charming country home located on a quiet town road sports 1 large master bedroom, 1 full bath and situated on a private 2.4 acre setting. New roof in 2012, water heater in 2020, furnace 2010, windows 2002, re-insulated in 2013 and new 200 amp panel per seller. Newer detached 2 stall garage, central air and many more updates. Attic access is through bedroom closet and LP tank is rented. Title policy will state possible garage encroachment over the south property line from 5432 Evergreen Rd. Seller is Trustee and never lived in the house so there is no condition report. Home being sold as is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News