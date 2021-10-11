 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $274,900

2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $274,900

Bright & Shiny as a New Penny! Built in 2015, this meticulously cared for twinhome features an ideal floor plan with highlights including a charming 4 season room overlooking the lush, peaceful bkyd, a warm & inviting KT surrounded by plenty of cabinet & counterspace w/sleek stainless steel appliances, custom blinds throughout, 2 BR including MBR w/wonderful spacious closet & walk-in shower, main floor laundry, great storage space, plus future potential in the LL. This "Focus on Energy" Star home also features a sprinkler system & leaf guards. With a convenient location on a quiet cul-de-sac close to biking & walking trails, this is a must see property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News