2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $274,900

Bright & Shiny as a New Penny! Built in 2015, this meticulously cared for twinhome features an ideal floor plan with highlights including a charming 4 season room overlooking the lush, peaceful bkyd, a warm & inviting KT surrounded by plenty of cabinet & counterspace w/sleek stainless steel appliances, custom blinds throughout, 2 BR including MBR w/wonderful spacious closet & walk-in shower, main floor laundry, great storage space, plus future potential in the LL. This "Focus on Energy" Star home also features a sprinkler system & leaf guards. With a convenient location on a quiet cul-de-sac close to biking & walking trails, this is a must see property.