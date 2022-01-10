2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $289,900

Welcome Home! Brand-new condominium development in the sought after Hillcrest Greens Subdivision, which offers walking trails, playground area and nearby park with access to Otter Creek! Enjoy maintenance free living with snow, lawn care AND any repairs to the exterior of the building taken care of for you. Zero entrance (no stairs) into an open concept kitchen, dinning & living room area with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers custom made maple cabinets, stainless steal Kenmore appliances included & quartz countertops. Master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet, master bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Large mudroom/laundry room coming in from the 2 car attached garage. Estimated completion for the first 2 units 1304 & 1308 mid January 2022. Don't wait, choose your favorite unit first! *Interior photos coming soon, once unit is complete*