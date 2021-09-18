 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $289,900

Brand new condominium in Hillcrest Greens. Bright and spacious with a beautiful setting. Nearby park with Otter Creek access, playground and walking trails. Additional units and floorplans available. some units have optional 3/4 season screened room or sunroom and fireplace.

