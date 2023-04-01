Welcome Home! Brand-new condominium development in the sought after Hillcrest Greens Subdivision, which offers walking trails, playground area and nearby park with access to Otter Creek! Enjoy maintenance free living with snow, lawn care AND any repairs to the exterior of the building taken care of for you. Zero entrance (no stairs) into an open concept kitchen, dinning & living area with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances included & quartz countertops. Primary bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet, primary bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Large mudroom/laundry room coming in from the 2 car attached garage. This unit also includes a 3 season room with access from the living area which adds bonus living space.
2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $299,900
