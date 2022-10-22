 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $305,000

2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $305,000

Newer home in the Prairie View Ridge area of Altoona. Twin home with open concept. 2 bedrooms 2 baths on the main level. Custom cabinets and mission style doors. Luxury counter tops. Finished bath in the basement. Garage is finished. Lower level has partial drywall and is a walk out. Deck area is lighted and cozy. Yard has a sprinkler system.

