Welcome Home! Brand-new condominium development in the sought after Hillcrest Greens Subdivision, which offers walking trails, playground area and nearby park with access to Otter Creek! Enjoy maintenance free living with snow, lawn care AND any repairs to the exterior of the building taken care of for you. Zero entrance (no stairs) into an open concept kitchen, dinning & living area with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances included & quartz countertops. Primary bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet, primary bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Large mudroom/laundry room coming in from the 2 car attached garage. This unit also includes a 3 season room with access from the living area which adds bonus living space. *Pictures are from similar unit, interior finishes vary*
2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northwoods League: Retired Chi-Hi teacher Cable stays active, successful in 18th year as Eau Claire Express pitching coach
Retired Chi-Hi teacher Vic Cable is staying active in his 18th year as pitching coach for the Eau Claire Express, working with some of the bes…
The former Badgers star, defensive coordinator and interim coach has a new job in the Big Ten. Here's what we know.
The CRBL is one of the oldest organized sports leagues in the country and its competitors say the passion for baseball has helped it survive a…
Florida A&M has banned its players from the football team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker …
The Chippewa Falls City Council has approved the final plans for a hotel in a corridor of new development at Chippewa Crossing. It also plans …