C&M Home Builders Harrison plan includes stainless appliances, main floor laundry, master suite with WIC, 3-panel doors. This home is Focus on Energy certified and has a home warranty. Many upgrades include white painted trim & doors and cubbies. This open-concept design allows for additional expansion in the lower level with option to add a spacious family room, bedroom, bathroom and bonus room. Your new dream home can be easy and affordable! Contact an agent for more information.
2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shelley Lee’s passion for Lake Holcombe athletics shines through in her work.
A 22-year-old Tennessee man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area will be held in jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Friday's 8-man football battle between Gilman and Thorp is more than a matchup of state-ranked squads. It's a meeting of family members, friends and former teammates.
Paul Chryst was fired in his eighth season as Wisconsin football coach. Here is what we learned about the program-changing decision.
The Amber Alert for Kryssy A. King, 15, of Holcombe has been canceled. King has been found and is safe.
Former Badgers All-American Joe Thomas won't be joining the Badgers program as an employee, despite hinting at it during interview on "Wilde & Tausch."
Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd crowned Co-Western Cloverbelt Conference champions
The race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball championship ended in a three-way tie Thursday as McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd…
Interim coach Jim Leonhard and his staff not only need to be there for current players after Paul Chryst's firing, they also quickly contacted the program's 2023 commits.
Chippewa Steel rookie Kazumo Sasaki is the NAHL's youngest player, but is showing plenty of promise on offense.
Ted Kellner, one of the Badgers' top boosters, doesn't believe in meddling in coaching decisions. "I would be ticked off if I heard anybody trying to do it."