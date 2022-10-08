2 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $389,900

C&M Home Builders Harrison plan includes stainless appliances, main floor laundry, master suite with WIC, 3-panel doors. This home is Focus on Energy certified and has a home warranty. Many upgrades include white painted trim & doors and cubbies. This open-concept design allows for additional expansion in the lower level with option to add a spacious family room, bedroom, bathroom and bonus room. Your new dream home can be easy and affordable! Contact an agent for more information.