2 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $132,000

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home located on 4 acres of tranquil land. Living rm has had extensive remodeling-re-braced ceiling, new insulation in wall & ceiling, new trim, added outlets. Other updates: new locks/deadbolt, both decks stained, yard has been cleaned out and new landscaping around home, new roof 2020, water heater 2018, breaker panel box 2017, flooring 2019, kitchen countertops 2020.To the right of the property is access to Eau Claire County Forest. Come take a look at your new home!