2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $124,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom home. Updates in 2021 include new carpet in living rooms, bedrooms and breezeway entry, interior painted, new light fixtures and fans. Yard shed painted 2021. Vinyl windows, Enjoy the spacious backyard with large patio w/ pergola.

