 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $130,000

Get cozy! This two bedroom, one bath home includes a large corner lot, detached garage, spacious family room with a built in TV shelf, and fresh paint. Don’t miss out on owning a piece of Bloomer’s history. This property would be the perfect starter home or investment property!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News