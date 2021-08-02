 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $135,000

Well maintained home close to schools, updates include, windows, vinyl siding, gutters, circuit breaker panel & front steps. per seller roof approx 10 yrs old. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and dining room. Nice size backyard. Closing to be on or after Sept 2nd.

