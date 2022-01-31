 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $149,900

Amazing location. Currently used for small business. With a little bit of work, could be cutest home on the block-nice starter home, rental or investment property. Excellent condition. Recent updates:all new landscaping, new refrigerator & microwave. Owner replaced business sign(looks amazing). 4 phone lines coming into the building(could have more added if needed).Located within walking distance to bars/restaurants/parks. Easy access to main highway. Many reasons to consider for a personal tour

