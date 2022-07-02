 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $269,900

Newer Country Home on 35 acres of mixed open/ tillable, pasture, & wooded land. Currently set up for independent "Off Grid" living but wired for electric, so easier to update if desired. Abundant natural light & efficient layout. Home features private, covered, open back porch, Hardwood Floors, Hickory Cabinets, & Quartz Countertops. Room to expand in full unfinished basement w/ egress windows. Multi-purpose Pole building set up as barn, garage, & workshop. Large garden & animal fencing.

