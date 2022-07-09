Must see Single story 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Bloomer, Home is in Immaculate condition near Lake Como and North Park. Built with energy efficiency in mind, Warm heated floors and ductless mini split cooling system, Vaulted ceilings, Great open floor plan with windows in kitchen and living room to allow a huge amount of light in to those rooms with a great view of the back yard, Huge brick patio with fire pit, attached 2 car garage, Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room, Great location!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $275,000
