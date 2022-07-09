 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $275,000

Must see Single story 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Bloomer, Home is in Immaculate condition near Lake Como and North Park. Built with energy efficiency in mind, Warm heated floors and ductless mini split cooling system, Vaulted ceilings, Great open floor plan with windows in kitchen and living room to allow a huge amount of light in to those rooms with a great view of the back yard, Huge brick patio with fire pit, attached 2 car garage, Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room, Great location!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News