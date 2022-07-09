 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $374,900

Beautiful newly built home on 1 level sitting on 11.54 wooded acres; features Hickory custom cabinetry throughout. Main on-suite w/Jacuzzi tub, large walk in shower, porcelain tile in bathrooms. walk in closets in bedrooms, Large kitchen w/walk in pantry w/auto light. Lofted storage. Front covered porch w/pine ceiling & stained concrete. (28x32) heated garage w/ concrete sidewalks on sides. Garden area w/yard spicket usable yr around. Chicken coop w/fencing. White & red oaks great for deer.

