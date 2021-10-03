 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $119,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $119,000

Excellent starter home or rental opportunity. Interior of home has been freshly painted. Beautifully designed, original hardwood floors need a little work but could be amazing. This home also features 1st floor laundry, some newer windows and upgraded electrical. The sound of the creek can be heard from the quiet back yard. Bedroom 2 is a pass through and non-conforming. Property won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News