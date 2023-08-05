No muss no fuss! Efficient 2018 built home is ready for NEW owners! 2 bedroom plus office (convert into a 3rd bedroom or maybe a HUGE walk in closet?) offers the perfect open concept living space. Zero entry allows for easy access. Large, private Lot with mature trees and numberous perennials, room for a garden and outdoor entertainment. Walk out from the dining area to stamped concrete patio and inground firepit. Quiet cul-de-sac makes a safe walking path and worry free biking/roller blading.Just minutes from town and a short drive to Chippewa/Eau Claire. Rare find!
2 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $249,750
