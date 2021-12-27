 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $134,900

Adorable 2+ bdm home with original woodwork & wood floors. Newer: vinyl windows, appliances, bathroom, deck, plumbing, kitchen flooring & counter tops & garage siding. Pre-inspection in MLS attachments. Back storm door has pet door to fenced backyard. New curb, gutter, sidewalk, storm sewer, water & street improvements. (With full price offer Seller will pay $7,811 assessment.) Close to schools, downtown & Irvine Park. Oil: $500 per season /Elec: $60 winter/$100 summer. Nat Gas is now available

