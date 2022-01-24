 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $144,900

Enjoy this 2+ bedroom house with a half-acre lot right outside of Chippewa Falls. This home has been recently remodeled, including new carpeting, freshly painted walls, and vinyl flooring. The other features of the home include a 1 car garage with an added workspace, a shed, an enclosed porch, a large living room, a large kitchen, a walk-in shower, and laundry available on the main floor.

