 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $165,000

One level condo in excellent location. Just minutes to downtown Chippewa. This condo features first floor laundry, newer laminate flooring on main level, walkout to deck, open concept & partially finished lower level with wet bar. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the association fee. Approximately 1780 sq ft of finished living space! Common, shared area. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4

Box scores from Friday's local action. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp/Gilman baseball and McDonell, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp softball were among the winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News