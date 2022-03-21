2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $167,700

Built in 2000 and conveniently located with low taxes, this 2 bed, 1.5 bath twin home offers lots of potential with a full basement to finish as you choose! Great main floor layout with 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath remodeled 3 years ago, open concept entertaining area offering a dining area as well as countertop seating. Main floor laundry is super convenient and tucked in mudroom area finished off with an attached one stall garage. Dining area flows to the backyard that has a new deck in 2019, privacy fence and is flanked by lilacs for a perfect relaxation spot. Even has a garden shed for storage!