2019 spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in great country location just minutes from Lake Wissota and other amenities. One level living, stairless, accessibility features. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. No worries, snow removal, lawn care, garbage included in HOA fee. Nice large garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $182,000
