 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $183,000

2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $183,000

2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $183,000

2019 spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in great country location just minutes from Lake Wissota and other amenities. One level living, stairless, accessibility features. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. No worries, snow removal, lawn care, garbage included in HOA fee. Nice large garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News