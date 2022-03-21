 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $185,000

Ready to give up the landlord? Hard to find at this price point, this tastefully decorated home is boasting a huge, private, fenced back yard with meticulous landscaping, an enormous concrete patio, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bath, partially finished basement, new windows, newer roof, and wine cellar and cubbies. Close to everything in a well-established neighborhood.

