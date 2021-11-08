 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $209,900

Completely remodeled and added onto in 2018. This 2+ bedroom home is one you dont want to miss. Nice corner lot in a desirable Chippewa neighborhood close to schools, downtown, and Irvine. On demand water heater, attached “man cave”, and a huge bonus room are all a just a few great features this home has to offer.

