2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $224,750

Simple & funcational living on the outskirts of town! You'll love the quiet, dead end road, updated LVP on main level, two bedrooms w/one featuring private bath, 12x20 storage shed, big kitchen, full basement w/gas fireplace, & enclosed porch w/built in hot tub overlooking the spacious back yard! Clean as a whistle, & ready for a new beginning! Schedule your showing TODAY! View More

