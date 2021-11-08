2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $225,000

Simple living, in a quality home! You'll love the one-level living, open concept, ATTACHED 2 car garage, plus 1 car detached, alley access, covered side porch, charming curb appeal, main floor laundry, & FULL basement offering TONS of potential! Great location close to schools, shopping, parks, & everything Chippewa Falls has to offer. If you're looking for a newer, move in ready home at an affordable price, THIS is it!