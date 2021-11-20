2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $239,900

This quality 2020 2 bed, 2 bath twin home is conveniently located on quiet Cottage Lane in the Wissota Green development with easy access to fine medical facilities in Chippewa Falls/Eau Claire & no HOA fees. Great for walkers, joggers and bike riders with the Old Abe Trail along with Lake Wissota boat docking area. The side/backyard has been enclosed with a double-sided picket fence to ensure optimum privacy, enhanced security & covered back porch for relaxing. Highlights also include low maintenance landscaping with no mowing/edging and a small prepped garden area, no step living, a 4' frost wall with perimeter foam, in-floor heat, on-demand hot water. The master bath has a 58' wide, custom tiled walk-in shower, and 2nd bath features a large soaking tub & hand shower. All stainless steel Samsung appliances are included. Enjoy a feeling of country living here, yet still not be far from desired urban amenities!