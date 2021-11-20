This quality 2020 2 bed, 2 bath twin home is conveniently located on quiet Cottage Lane in the Wissota Green development with easy access to fine medical facilities in Chippewa Falls/Eau Claire & no HOA fees. Great for walkers, joggers and bike riders with the Old Abe Trail along with Lake Wissota boat docking area. The side/backyard has been enclosed with a double-sided picket fence to ensure optimum privacy, enhanced security & covered back porch for relaxing. Highlights also include low maintenance landscaping with no mowing/edging and a small prepped garden area, no step living, a 4' frost wall with perimeter foam, in-floor heat, on-demand hot water. The master bath has a 58' wide, custom tiled walk-in shower, and 2nd bath features a large soaking tub & hand shower. All stainless steel Samsung appliances are included. Enjoy a feeling of country living here, yet still not be far from desired urban amenities!
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of Chippewa Valley businesses are up for sale after decades of operation.
Prep Girls Hockey Preview: Defending state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie relying on depth again to navigate challenging schedule
The reigning state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team will once again lean on a deep and talented squad with some new faces as the Sabers shoot for another strong season.
A Chippewa Falls man will serve a five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child.
A local trucking staple is under new ownership who plan to keep the decades-old business running strong for years to come.
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team finished 1-19 in 2020-21, but brings back four starters and nine total varsity players with significant experience as the Cardinals shoot for more victories this season.
ICU beds at hospitals across northwest Wisconsin are nearly full, and Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she is alrea…
Callers reported a large crowd gathered just before the shots were fired, and many vehicles left the area before deputies arrived. According to the sheriff’s office, police found “numerous” shell casings in the parking lot.
Prep Volleyball: McDonell's Hughes, Bloomer's Post and Stanley-Boyd's Brenner earn All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team
McDonell junior Marley Hughes, Bloomer senior Alexa Post and Stanley-Boyd junior Emily Brenner have each been selected to the All-Western Clov…
The Menomonie Optimist Club recently recognized Isabella Hollister of Elk Mound High School and Madeline Palmer of Menomonie High School as th…
The Chippewa Valley is about to receive a heavy dose of original psychedelic grunge jams.