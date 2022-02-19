 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $255,000

Better than new twin home! Zero entry 2 bedroom 2 bath with an open slate in the lower level to finish a family room, bedroom, bathroom, & office. Open common area with a vaulted ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, custom cabinets, & an eat at island. Master suite has an XL walk in closet and oversized bathroom. Relax in the 12x11 enclosed 3 season room or on the 12x12 colored and stamped concrete patio. 1st floor laundry. 3 panel hardwood doors. Large mudroom with locker. Yard is irrigated. Radon mitigation system. Focus on Energy certification.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News