2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $255,000

Better than new twin home! Zero entry 2 bedroom 2 bath with an open slate in the lower level to finish a family room, bedroom, bathroom, & office. Open common area with a vaulted ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, custom cabinets, & an eat at island. Master suite has an XL walk in closet and oversized bathroom. Relax in the 12x11 enclosed 3 season room or on the 12x12 colored and stamped concrete patio. 1st floor laundry. 3 panel hardwood doors. Large mudroom with locker. Yard is irrigated. Radon mitigation system. Focus on Energy certification.