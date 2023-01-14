 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $279,900

The Kennedy plan is one of C&M Construction’s most popular plans and has been recently updated for a more modern look. This spacious twin home design includes stainless appliances, fully landscaped lot, custom cabinetry, Focus on Energy certification and many other high quality finishes. This twin home also boasts a screen porch to enjoy those warm summer evenings! Building a new home can be easy and affordable!

