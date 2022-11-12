 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $279,900

Single family and twin home development just 7 miles east of downtown Chippewa Falls. Located just minutes from beautiful Lake Wissota, close to amenities. The Kennedy plan is one of C&M Construction’s most popular plans. This spacious twin home design includes stainless appliances, fully landscaped lot, custom cabinetry, Focus on Energy certification and many other upgraded finishes.

