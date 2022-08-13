 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $293,000

Nicely appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, twinhome. Step into your new, zero entry home where you'll enjoy beautiful flooring throughout, open concept layout and a kitchen with a gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Some conveniences of this home include a drop zone in the mudroom, first floor laundry and a basement with third bath plumbing and third bedroom egress ready to go. At the back of the home you'll love your three season porch and patio area. Included will be finished landscaping and hydro-seeding.

