C&M Home Builders Harrison plan includes stainless appliances, main floor laundry, master suite with WIC, 3-panel doors. This home is Focus on Energy certified and has an extensive home warranty. This open-concept design allows for additional expansion in the lower level with option to add a spacious family room, bedroom, bathroom and bonus room.
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joe Biden and Donald Trump both struggle with mishandling classified documents in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
College update takes a look at Gabe Madsen, Mason Madsen, Ella Ausman, Sidney Polzin and Blaine Brenner having success in college athletics.
Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…
More than 20% of tickets distributed for Badgers home games in 2022 went unused. Here's the data.
Chippewa Falls can say goodbye to its recent spell of mild winter weather.
A final determination of Saturday's Big Ten Conference game in Evanston is expected to come soon.
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Jessica Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes and purple jacket when she left the jail for a medical appointment.
Girls wrestling participation has soared since the WIAA implemented a state individual tournament, including in Chippewa County with new athletes and teams.