2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $399,900

Here is your opportunity to own 200ft of frontage on Paint Creek with access to Lake Wissota. So much potential on this piece of land with this cute Home. The home has great views of the creek and the woods it sits on. Enjoy the properties well landscaped yard, large deck, oversized garage, new floating dock 2020 and large lot. Sit in the Hot Tub on the deck while enjoying the creek or sitting under the stars. Utilize as your year round home, a get away from it all or build your dream home! Surveys will be provided. Half bath in basement is non-conforming. Call me today for your Private Showing! View More