2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $399,900

Beautiful brand new construction home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage! Spacious, open concept living area offers eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and quality finishes throughout the home! The master suite encompasses a huge walk in closet, private bath with walk in shower and dual sinks! The basement is all studded up adding an additional 2 bedrooms, bathroom, family room and storage room when completed! Right outside your front door you will find Irvine Park with walking paths and plentiful wildlife!