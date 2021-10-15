This is a rare find on Lake Wissota! Sitting on a low bank with 61FT of frontage in Moon Bay. Have you ever wanted your own boat landing? This home has that and more! 2 bed 2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage with a drive through door leading to the black top landing to the lake! This home features an open concept with main floor laundry, bath and 2 bedrooms. Lower level has bathroom & additional laundry, huge family room and possible 3rd bed with egress. Sit back and relax with the beautiful views! Come take a look today before it is gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A boutique is defined as a small store selling fashionable clothes or accessories, but a new Chippewa Falls business owner is taking the term …
A former Bloomer resident who was convicted of break-ins and sexual assault of a child is set to be released from prison and will be returning…
An Eau Claire woman will serve 20 months in prison after she was revoked while on probation.
Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen boots school record 52-yard field goal in loss to Eau Claire Regis
Stanley-Boyd senior Michael Karlen set a new school record with his 52-yard field goal during Friday's 27-19 defeat to Eau Claire Regis.
The Chi-Hi football team locked down a postseason berth on Friday with a 20-6 Big Rivers Conference win in Superior.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
The Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC is funding the lawsuits and owner Kirk Bangstad posted on Facebook on Sunday that he wants to sue every Wisconsin school board that doesn't follow CDC guidelines.
A Wisconsin woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has recommended charges that include homicide by intoxicated driving against a Madison man who rear ended the teens' vehicle in the town of Middleton earlier this month.
Spooky local history: Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators impart paranormal knowledge on Chippewa Falls tour
A group of paranormal investigators are shedding light on the spooky local history of Chippewa Falls.