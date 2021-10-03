2 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $575,000

This is a rare find on Lake Wissota! Sitting on a low bank with 61FT of frontage in Moon Bay. Have you ever wanted your own boat landing? This home has that and more! 2 bed 2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage with a drive through door leading to the black top landing to the lake! This home features an open concept with main floor laundry, bath and 2 bedrooms. Lower level has bathroom & additional laundry, huge family room and possible 3rd bed with egress. Sit back and relax with the beautiful views! Come take a look today before it is gone!