Here is your opportunity to purchase an investment property -OR- pay less for your mortgage payment than you can rent! Cute place in the heart of Colfax. Property may not qualify for VA or FHA loan programs. Selling "AS IS". Has forced air throughout most, backroom & basement have electric baseboard for supplemental heat. Non-conforming bedroom in basement.
2 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $63,000
