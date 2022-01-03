Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on corner lot in the heart of Cornell features a fenced in yard for a safe place for pets and children to play. Easy walking distance to schools, dining, grocery shopping and one of my favorite places, Brunet Island State Park! Home was made wheelchair accessible by previous owner including main floor laundry room and walk in shower. Plenty of storage in the home and 2 car detached garage. All appliances are included. 30 min commute to Chippewa Falls.
2 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $119,000
