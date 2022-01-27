A great opportunity .... more affordable than rent. This small bungalow has a large living room with a hallway closet. One bedroom is small, but great for kids or extra space. Enjoy nights out on the patio with a fire and days on the deck. This home has opportunity to grow in the unfinished basement.
2 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $84,900
