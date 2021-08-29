 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $109,900

Excellent starter or investment property! Centrally located within walking distance to Phoenix Park and all your downtown amenities. This 2 bedroom home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and open front porch. Home also features a drive-thru 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room to store all your toys.

