2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $115,000

Come see this cozy 2 bedroom home. Great location near Eau Claire's downtown, Dell's pond, and McDonough park, as well public transportation. The 4 season porch is an ideal space to relax and enjoy your morning coffee. The living room and dining room feature original hardwood floors and plenty of room for furniture. There is a good amount of cabinet space in the kitchen including a closet that could make a nice pantry. Both bedrooms and bath are on the main floor. The basement has a work bench and room for storage. Why rent when you can buy, schedule your private showing today!