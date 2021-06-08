 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $119,900

Wow this one's clean and presentableness surprised me. It likely will you. It has fresh paint and new vinyl flooring. Private location. New Windows and more. Come walk through it. It won't be a waste of your time. View More

