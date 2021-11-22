Ready to stop renting... have no worries! New shingles 2001, siding 2001, windows 2002-2010, circuit breakers, front porch, and deck 2010, New furnace, ductwork, most flooring, and rewire of the home also completed. The city has it listed as 2 bedrooms but there are "3 bedrooms" in this home. Washer/dryer, microwave, (dishwasher and refrigerator new in '20), stove all stay. Located on the edge of the Cannery District. Lots of planned improvements over the next few years will add to area demand.
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $130,000
