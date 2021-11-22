 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $130,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $130,000

Ready to stop renting... have no worries! New shingles 2001, siding 2001, windows 2002-2010, circuit breakers, front porch, and deck 2010, New furnace, ductwork, most flooring, and rewire of the home also completed. The city has it listed as 2 bedrooms but there are "3 bedrooms" in this home. Washer/dryer, microwave, (dishwasher and refrigerator new in '20), stove all stay. Located on the edge of the Cannery District. Lots of planned improvements over the next few years will add to area demand.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News