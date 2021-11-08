 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $135,000

Ready to stop renting... have no worries! New shingles 2001, siding 2001, windows 2002-2010, circuit breakers, front porch, and deck 2010, New furnace, ductwork, most flooring and rewire of the home also completed. The city has it listed as 2 bedrooms but there are "3 bedrooms" in this home. recently new Washer/Dryer, microwave, refrigerator, stove all stay. Located on the edge of the Cannery District. Lots of planned improvements over the next few years will add to area demand.

